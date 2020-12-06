Hauser proposes referendum to prevent withdrawals

The bill that will require a referendum before any evacuation of localities in Judea and Samaria will soon be put to a vote in the Knesset, it was reported this morning, Sunday on Kan News.

The initiator of the bill, MK Zvi Hauser, decided to bring it in response to laws that Blue and White announced it would advance contrary to the coalition's views. So far, the Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu factions are expected to support the bill.

Hauser submitted the proposal amid the signing of the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates and following the fact that the application of sovereignty was postponed.

"Given that the Prime Minister has decided to freeze preparations for the application of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria; the Basic Law: Referendum must be urgently amended so that it also applies fully and immediately to the communities of Judea and Samaria. I submitted a bill in this spirit last week."

He added that "the proposal is also in line with the core idea of ​​President Trump's peace plan, which recognizes the Israeli localities in Judea and Samaria, where about half a million Israelis live, as an integral part of the State of Israel. I emphasize that the referendum idea is agreed upon by all parts of the coalition, and even appears in the platform of Blue and White in all its parts during the last three election campaigns."

"As part of the lessons of the past, and in light of the values ​​of human dignity and property and the unity of Israel - any historic decision that could harm the status of Israeli localities in Judea and Samaria, if any, requires a decision with a national consensus mechanism similar to the Golan Heights and Jerusalem."