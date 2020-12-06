Another California sheriff refuses to enforce governor's lockdown orders

Another California sheriff has announced that he will not enforce California Governor Gavin Newsom’s lockdown orders.

In a video posted Friday, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Newsom’s “dictatorial attitude toward California residents, while dining in luxury, traveling, keeping his business open and sending his kids to in-person private schools is very telling about his attitude toward California residents, his feelings about the virus - and is extremely hypocritical.”

“These closures and stay-at-home order are flat-out ridiculous,” Bianco added. “The metrics used for the closures are unbelievably faulty and are not representative and are not representative of true numbers, and are disastrous for Riverside County.”

“When the medical field is so split about this virus, it might be time to employ a little common sense.”

He noted that it appears the governor is "trying to shift attention away from his and others' personal behavior with a 'do as I say, not as I do' attitude by turning public opinion against California Sheriffs."

"He is expecting us to arrest anyone violating these orders, cite them, take their money, close their businesses, make them stay in their homes, and take away their civil liberties or he will punish all of us.

"I believe all jobs are essential to someone. Leaders do not threaten, attempt to intimidate, or cause fear. Bullies do."

Bianco concluded that “The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will not be blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle against Riverside County residents in the enforcement of the Governor’s orders.”