France charges suspect in 1982 attack on Jewish restaurant

A suspect in a 1982 attack on a Jewish neighborhood in Paris that killed six people was charged and remanded in custody by French authorities on Saturday after his extradition from Norway, judicial sources said.

Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed was charged with murder and attempted murder by a Paris magistrate specializing in terror crimes, a judicial source told AFP.

He had appeared before the magistrate after arriving late Friday at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport from Oslo, where he had been living since 1991.

Norway last Friday agreed to extradite Abu Zayed to France. He was arrested in September in the town of Skien southwest of Oslo.

Abu Zayed had been wanted by French authorities on suspicion of being one of the shooters in the attack on the Jo Goldenberg restaurant in Paris' Marais district, a historically Jewish quarter.

The attack on August 9, 1982, which left six people dead and 22 injured, was blamed on the Abu Nidal Organization, a splinter group of Fatah.

Abu Zayed has denied being involved in the attack and claims he was in Monte Carlo at the time of the attack.

In late September, a Norwegian district court found that an extradition was possible under Norwegian law. An appellate court later ruled that the legal conditions for extraditing Abu Zayed have been met.

In addition to Abu Zayed, France has also issued international arrest warrants for two suspects in Jordan, which has repeatedly refused to extradite the two suspects.