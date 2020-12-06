Britain to roll out COVID-19 vaccine this week

Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, the government said Saturday night, according to Reuters.

The shot will initially be made available at hospitals before being distributed to doctors’ clinics.

The first doses are set to be administered on Tuesday, with the National Health Service (NHS) giving top priority to vaccinating the over-80s, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents.

Britain’s Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, making the UK the first Western country to license a coronavirus vaccine.

In total, Britain has ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week, according to Reuters.

NHS England has written to general practitioners, telling them to get ready to start giving vaccinations through local doctors’ services from December 14.

Pfizer and BioNTech recently announced their vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Pfizer has also asked the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the US.