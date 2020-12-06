Leftist protesters throw torch in Jerusalem

Left-wing demonstrators on Saturday night threw a torch on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, near the Prime Minister's Residence.

Police said that 27 activists were arrested or detained during the demonstration.

Former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni took part in the demonstration for the first time and tweeted, "Exciting. The victory in the first battle for democracy, the law dissolving the Knesset, belongs to the demonstrators!"

On Friday night, demonstrators placed a statue called "Hero of Israel" in Paris Square in Jerusalem, showing the figure of the demonstrator who was photographed at the height of the protest holding an Israeli flag while a huge stream of water from a police cannon hit him.

The statue is made of bronze, weighs 6 tons and stands at a height of 5.5 meters.

Late at night, police arrived at the scene to remove the statue with the help of a crane. The artist who created it, Itai Zlait, tied himself to the statue but was forcibly evacuated by the police. He was detained and later released.