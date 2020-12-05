Smotrich: No connection between Netanyahu and the Right

Former Minister Knesset Member Bezalel Smotrich spoke tonight (Saturday night) with Rina Matzliach on the program Channel 12 News.

He initially estimated that there would be no election because Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz had folded, as he put it, and would not lend a hand to dispersing the Knesset, and he will postpone the election.

On negotiations with Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett, he said, "Bennett and I haven't completely closed, we're not in negotiations; when there are elections we'll sit like good friends and talk."

Smotrich was asked if he would be interested in sitting in the next Netanyahu government? "I want to sit in a Right-leaning government, there's no connection between Netanyahu and the Right," he said.