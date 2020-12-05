Why I celebrate Jonathan Pollard's freedom

I'm one of those Jews who never spoke up for Jonathan Pollard but prayed for him every day (and still do), and will forever admire him for his courage and heroism. If you believe in truth, justice and the American way, Jonathan Pollard is a hero. At great personal risk, he did the right thing and paid a heavy price.

Jonathan Pollard saw something evil happening and did something good about it. That is rare and courageous. He ended up spending more than half his life in solitary confinement and misery because of it.

He stands out as a hero to those who hate corrupt Deep State, unelected, sanctimonious career bureaucrats who often do wrong, while selfishly enriching themselves through their public service jobs.

Jonathan worked in US Navy Intelligence. While there, he discovered vital security information promised to Israel, by the US Government, was being withheld from Israel. It is known and understood that these careerists don't like Israel and do their best to harm her in every underhanded way possible. Hiding important intelligence information is just one of those ways.

These Deep Staters often masquerade as patriots while being in thrall to America's enemies' interests, their own conflicts of interests and or their personal career ambitions. They all tried to bury Jonathan, but he stood strong and is now finally free.

I don't believe that just because someone is elected or appointed to an office it means that their whim becomes the right way to do things. When the Bushes' Saudi or Chinese friends told America to do something, does that mean it became America's interest? Are Totalitarian regime dictates carried out as American policy something the average American will need for their families' and America's future? I don't think so.

When Barack Obama and his administration gave the Iranian Mullahs the ability to manufacture nuclear weapons and 150 billion dollars to do with as they pleased, was that really in America's national security interest? Or was it one lucky community organizer's personal/religious vendetta against Israel's Jews being actualized.

There is an objective truth of right versus wrong and honest people everywhere know it. Jonathan Pollard knew what was right and did what was right. He should be applauded for this and enjoy all his years of freedom in Israel in health and happiness.