News BriefsKislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20
US National Security Adviser: More countries to sign treaties with Israel
According a report on Kan News, Robert O'Brien, the US National Security Adviser to President Trump, has suggested that a number of countries are on the verge of signing normalization treaties with Israel, following in the footsteps of the UAE and Bahrain.
O'Brien added that the main reason compelling these countries to make such a decision is a mutual interest in combating the threat posed by Iran.
