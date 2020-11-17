|
5:32 PM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20
Mike Pompeo annnounces new transport agreement with Great Britain
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced a new transport agreement with Great Britain. The announcement on Twitter reads as follows:
"Historic signing of the U.S.-UK Air Transport Agreement on November 10th in Washington, DC and November 17th in London. This agreement will establish the legal framework for passengers and cargo to keep flying between our two great nations."
Last Briefs