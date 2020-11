5:46 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Bahrain FM to make first visit to Israel this week Read more Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani to make first visit by senior Bahraini official to Israel since signing of the Abraham Accords. ► ◄ Last Briefs