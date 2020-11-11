Traditional Machpela Cave hospitality won't take place on Chayei Sarah

The Director of the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron stated that due to Health Ministry orders, the traditional mass hospitality will not take place on Shabbat Chayei Sarah. The police do not allow building tents or parking caravans in the Kiryat Arba area or Jewish community in Hebron.

From Thursday evening - 25 Cheshvan, November 12th until Sunday morning - 28 Cheshvan November 15th, the Cave of the Patriarchs will be closed to the general public. The entrance to Kiryat Arba and the Jewish community in Hebron will be allowed only to local residents registered on their identity cards.

Starting on the 28th of Cheshvan, November 15, return to "COVID-19 routine" - the Cave of the Patriarchs will open from 04:00 to 20:45, with admission for up to 60 people at a time.