Danny Danon: We need to be grateful to Trump & get used to Biden

Former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told Galei Tzahal this morning that "Israel needs to be grateful to President Trump, and now, to get used to the fact that Biden's going to be taking over."

According to Danon, "Things will get harder for us on several significant issues. Biden wants to renew the Iranian nuclear agreement, for instance. And in the international arena, we're going to have to explain ourselves in a lot of areas, whereas before, our stance was simply accepted."