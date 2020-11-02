Gush Etzion Council Head praises recommendation of land regulation

Following the publication of a report this morning (Monday), by the Civil Administration that it recommends regulating (officially registering) lands in Judea and Samaria, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded saying, “This is a very important move by the Civil Administration.”

Ne’eman added, “Of course we will carefully observe the methodology and speed of implementation, but there is no doubt that this is another step, which equates the legal status of Judea and Samaria to the rest of the country. Everyday the establishment understands more and more that Israeli sovereignty is inevitable. These aren’t empty slogans, but practical moves that normalize the routine of our lives in Judea and Samaria.”