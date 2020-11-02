|
06:48
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 15, 5781 , 02/11/20
Jordan to impose nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus surge
Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday announced that a five-day nationwide lockdown would be imposed from November 11, a day after the country's parliamentary elections, in order to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Xinhua news agency reports.
Jordan registered 3,259 new cases on Sunday, bringing the overall tally to 75,866, the local health ministry said.
Last Briefs