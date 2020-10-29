'All the settlements are illegal'

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday condemned the US decision to fund scientific research projects in the "Palestinian Territories which have been occupied since 1967".

Commenting on the signing of an agreement removing the prevention of scientific cooperation between Israel and the United States in Judea and Samaria, Abu Rudeineh said that this is a dangerous and invalid precedent that must not be ignored.