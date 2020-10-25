Gantz asks for six-month extension for haredi Draft Law

A month has passed since the Supreme Court demanded an update from the government on the progress of the long-awaited Draft Law that is supposed to resolve the question of haredi service in the IDF. Only now has the Defense Ministry issued an official response to the demand – asking for yet another extension, this time of six months.

The haredi website Behadrey Haredim reports that the Defense Ministry, by its own admission, has made no significant progress whatsoever on drafting the legislation.