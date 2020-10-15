Special Knesset session today to discuss & approve peace treaty with UAE

The peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be brought before the full Knesset today for approval, at a special session devoted entirely to the treaty.

At the start of the session, Speaker Yariv Levin will speak and then Prime Minister Netanyahu will present the treaty. Then the leader of the opposition, Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid will speak, and following these speeches, other MKs will have the opportunity to speak - as of yesterday, nearly 100 had registered to do so.

At the conclusion of the session, the MKs will vote on the treaty.