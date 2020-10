20:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 Tishrei 22, 5781 , 10/10/20 MK Gideon Saar resigns from Knesset Constitution Committee Read more Senior Likud MK Gideon Saar informs coalition Chairman he is resigning from Knesset's Constitution Committee because of Coronavirus Law. ► ◄ Last Briefs