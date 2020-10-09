|
04:22
Reported
Tishrei 21, 5781 , 09/10/20
US targets 18 Iranian banks in latest round of sanctions
The United States on Thursday slapped fresh sanctions on Iran's financial sector, targeting 18 Iranian banks in an effort to further shut Iran out of the global banking system, Reuters reported.
However, the US Treasury Department said in a statement that the prohibitions did not apply to transactions for the provision of agricultural commodities, food, medicine or medical devices to Iran.
