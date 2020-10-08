12:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Shas MK responds to Ravid remarks: 'Fruit of the raging incitement' Shas MK Yossi Tayeb responded to the harsh remarks by resigning Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital Director Prof. Moti Ravid against the haredi public. "I have no doubt that his words are the fruit of the incitement raging in the streets against the haredi public. I would suggest to Prof. Ravid before he slanders the haredi public, he should go out into the field and tour the cities to see the synagogues closed, the holiday celebrations in the shadow of the nuclear family, prayers on city streets, and cancelled Simchot Beit haShoeva, and to see our Sefardi community obeying the instruction of the Council of Torah Sages and adhering to all the rules and guidelines," said Tayeb. ► ◄ Last Briefs