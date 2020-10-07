200,000 Israelis on unpaid leave since Rosh Hashanah

The employment service updates that in the last day, 4,256 new jobseekers were registered.

Since September 17, the day before Rosh Hashana eve and the commencement of restrictions, 223,272 jobseekers have been registered with the Employment Service - of whom 199,519 are due to being sent on unpaid leave and 23,753 for other reasons.

Currently, 950,989 jobseekers are registered with the employment service, of whom 606,899 are on unpaid leave.