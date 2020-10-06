Roni Gamzu disappointed in violation of COVID-19 restrictions by MKs

Coronavirus czar Professor Roni Gamzu has registered disappointment at coronavirus restriction violations on the part of Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel (Likud) and Knesset member Mickey Levi (Yesh Atid).

Gamzu remarked that he feels "a sense of disappointment."

"This behavior creates cracks in society's faith in government. Public officials should not be looking for loopholes and should behave with the greatest integrity. Every small violation is magnified since it is a personal example of how not to behave," Gamzu added.