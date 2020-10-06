PM Netanyahu: Chevron will operate Israel's gas reserves

PM Netanyahu announced "A positive and dramatic development for our economy: The second largest energy company in the world, Chevron, will operate Israel's gas reserves. This will bring tens of billions of shekels to the citizens of Israel."

"In this case, too, I did not give up and did not give in to populism: together with Minister Steinitz, we took the gas out of the water and thanks to this we have billions to stabilize our economy and ensure the well-being of Israeli citizens and anyone who suffers financially during the closure.

"I will continue to make the right decisions to preserve the life, health and livelihood of you - the citizens of Israel."