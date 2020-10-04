|
08:10
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5781 , 04/10/20
MK Ram Shefa: 'Distrust of the Prime Minister reaches peak'
Blue and White MK Ram Shefa this morning said the Prime Minister should consider resigning.
"The only thing we need to deal with now is to look at what's happening on the streets and understand that the state of distrust in the Prime Minister is reaching a peak. It's clear that if the Prime Minister resigns, we'll be able to run the country sanely," Shefa said in a Kan News interview.
