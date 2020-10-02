Syria affirms opposition to normalization deals with Israel

Syria affirmed on Thursday that it remains staunchly opposed to any normalization agreements with Israel, i24NEWS reports.

A source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry was quoted as having told the official SANA news agency that Syria "was and will remain against any agreements or treaties with the Israeli enemy based on its firm conviction that such agreements harm Arab causes in general, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause, which has been proven by previous experiences, that normalization and signing treaties and agreements with this enemy only increased its arrogance and obstinacy."