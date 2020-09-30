|
Foreign Minister signs agreements for more foreign nursing staff
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has signed agreements with the governments of Nepal and Georgia to add nursing staff to care for the elderly and mentally debilitated population.
At the signing event, Ashkenazi referred to the current lockdown, saying, "There was no choice but to impose a general lockdown. We are at a critical point, and those in nursing homes and the elderly are at particular risk."
