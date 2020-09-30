Employment Agency: More than 900,000 jobseekers now registered

In the last day alone, 14,723 people registered as new jobseekers at the Employment Agency.

Since September 17 (a day before Rosh Hashanah, when the current lockdown was imposed), 178,020 people registered as new jobseekers, 162,858 of whom were dismissed on unpaid leave.

For 132,962 of the new jobseekers since the start of the current lockdown, this was the second or more registration with the Agency since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in March - that is, 75% of those who have recently registered.

There are now 909,460 people registered with the Agency, of whom 572,908 have been sent on unpaid leave.