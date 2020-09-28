Trump announces expansion in US coronavirus testing capability

Trump announced 100 million rapid COVID tests to be distributed across the country to assist states in re-opening economies, schools nationwide. 50 million to nursing homes, other vulnerable populations.

Coronavirus testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir demonstrated a rapid point-of-care coronavirus test, with results available in about 15 minutes.

Officials say these tests are a "game-changer" and are being distributed to states now.

Trump: "In a short period of time, my administration has built the most advanced testing system in the world."

"Lockdowns can be very harmful, and we have too many states that are locked down right now. The governors are — nobody knows what the governors are doing, actually."