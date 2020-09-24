|
09:06
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Science Minister may resign following govt decision to tighten lockdown
Science & Technology Minister Izhar Shay (Blue & White) is reportedly considering resigning from the government following its decision to tighten the current lockdown.
Channel 12 News reports that a senior member of the Blue & White party who spoke with him related that he was furious that ministers rejected an outline developed by experts in favor of an alternative plan.
Last Briefs