07:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Gilad Erdan: Israel soon to sign peace treaty with another Arab nation Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, told Reshet Bet this morning that: "I expect that within a few weeks, Israel will be signing a peace treaty with yet another Arab nation." ► ◄ Last Briefs