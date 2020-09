21:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Tishrei 5, 5781 , 23/09/20 Breslov hassidim refuse to wear masks on return flight to Israel After a group of Breslov hassidim unsuccessfully attempted to access Uman and were left to return to Israel from Belarus, a scuffle with Lufthansa fligt crew members was recorded as the hassidim refused to put on protective face coverings. ► ◄ Last Briefs