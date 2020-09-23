Half-million Israelis on unpaid leave - over 100,000 new jobseekers

The latest report from the Employment Service shows that from yesterday until this morning at 07:00, 39,237 new jobseekers were registered, and at the same time there were 1,039 reports of returning to work.

Since September 17, 2020, the day before the closure on Rosh Hashanah, 109,378 jobseekers were registered with the Employment Service - 99,913 of them due to leaving for unpaid leave and 9,465 for other reasons.

Of the job seekers registered since September 17, 2020, for 86,738 this is the second or more registration since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in March (about 80% of those registered in this wave).

There are currently 836,664 jobseekers registered in the employment service, of whom 500,562 are on unpaid leave.