|
18:38
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20
Report: PM Netanyahu and Bahrain crown prince speak by phone
The official Bahraini news agency has reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Bahrain Crown Prince Salman spoke by telephone today, one week after signing a peace agreement between their two countries.
In the course of their conversation the crown prince noted the importance of increasing international peace and security and continuation of efforts that support peace, stability, and prosperity.
The two leaders also emphasized that their agreement enhances security, stability, and prosperity for the entire region.
Last Briefs