12:06 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 Tishrei 4, 5781 , 22/09/20 New Lockdown Plan: Synagogues to be closed, Sukkot markets to be banned Read more Coronavirus Cabinet to rule on expanded lockdown plan which will include shutting down half of private sector businesses, closing synagogues ► ◄ Last Briefs