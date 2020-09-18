President Trump highlights peace agreements in Rosh Hashanah greeting

President Trump delivered a Rosh Hashanah greeting today in which he highlighted the peace agreements just signed with the UAE and Bahrain. After mentioning this week's signing ceremony at the White House, Trump concluded his message as follows:

"As the High Holy Days begin, this momentous milestone in geopolitical relations is a reminder that we can create a coalition of nations that have shared goals of eliminating extremism and promoting security and prosperity, while also respecting religious freedom and building a more hopeful tomorrow for future generations."