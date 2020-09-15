Senator Cruz: Treaties promote peace, counter Iranian threat

Senator Ted Cruz (Rep) issued the following statement in the wake of today's treaty-signing ceremony at the White House:

“Today is an historic day for peace. I applaud the Trump administration and our Israeli, Emirati, and Bahraini allies on this momentous accomplishment. As I’ve long said, advancing the cause of peace is best achieved by standing unshakably with our friends and allies, and the Trump administration deserves enormous credit for bringing them together diplomatically.

“Today’s signing is a critical milestone in America’s effort to promote peace in the region and counter Iran, and I look forward to working with the Trump administration and our allies to build upon these agreements, strengthen our allies, and develop deeper diplomatic ties.”