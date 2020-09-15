Amir Peretz: 'Annexation would have been bad for Israel'

Labor party head and Economy Minister Amir Peretz, addressing party members over Zoom conference, commented on this evening's rocket fire at the same time as the treaty-signing ceremony in Washington, stating:

"Our unity government has halted annexation - annexation that would have been bad for Israel - and brought in its place peace with Gulf states that will be good for our future.

"We must fight Hamas and terror as if there were no peace, and make peace as if there were no terror."