|
20:41
Reported
News BriefsElul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20
Health Minister: 'Some seek peace & others seek only war and death'
Noting that this evening's rocket attack on the southern Israeli city of Ashdod occurred during the treaty-signing ceremony in Washington, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said:
"There are those who seek peace, and there are those who seek death and battle. This one picture shows us clearly which nations desire peace, as opposed to the Hamas terror organization that seeks only to sow destruction."
Last Briefs