Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Netanyahu: Today we pray for peace Speaking at the treaty-signing ceremony today, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated: "This is the dawning of a new day. The Jewish People pray for peace on this day."