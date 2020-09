15:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 PM Netanyahu is signing peace agreement as power of attorney for FM After Prime Minister Netanyahu left for the US it was revealed that he would be signing the peace agreement with the UAE and Bahrain today as the power of attorney for Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi who should have been, by rights, Israel's signatory to the agreement. ► ◄ Last Briefs