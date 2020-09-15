08:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Elul 26, 5780 , 15/09/20 Kushner: Abraham Accords is culmination of Trump’s strong leadership Senior Advisor to U.S. President Jared Kushner, from a background briefing Mr Kushner gave to U.S. press last night in Washington:





"Tomorrow's signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords is a culmination of President Trump's strong leadership and the vision of the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel. These agreements are a huge accomplishment for the countries involved and have led to a tremendous sense of hope and optimism in the region. Instead of focusing on past conflicts, people are now focused on creating a vibrant future filled with endless possibilities."