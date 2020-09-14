Likud youth movement wants Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace prize

The Likud Youth movement appealed to have PM Netanyahu nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize a day ahead of the signing of the normalization agreement with the UAE.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has worked tirelessly to achieve regional peace that will remove the existing barriers between the State of Israel and its neighborhoods. He has strived for peace [deals] in return for peace [and not land], financial, technological, and political prowess. We believe the prime minister should receive the appreciation he deserves. We will work hard to make sure he receives it," they stated.