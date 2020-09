16:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 Elul 25, 5780 , 14/09/20 PA to mark 'black day' to mourn Arab normalization with Israel Read more PA prime minister says signing of peace accords with Israel a 'defeat' for Arabs, 'another painful date in calendar of Palestinian misery.' ► ◄ Last Briefs