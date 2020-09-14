Hungarian FM to attend signing of Israel's peace agreements

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will be the only EU diplomatic leader to attend the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Washington for the peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, his spokesman said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

"At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, as the only European Union minister, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will also attend ... the signing ceremony in the White House on Tuesday," the spokesman, Mate Paczolay, was quoted as having told Hungarian news agency MTI.