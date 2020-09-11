Amb. Friedman: Trump wasting no time in changing the world for the better

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman welcomed the signing of Israel's peace agreement with Bahrain.

“From Israel - Jordan peace agreement to Israel - UAE peace agreement: 26 years. From Israel - UAE peace agreement to Israel - Bahrain peace agreement: 29 days!! Trump diplomacy in action, wasting no time in changing the world for the better!” he tweeted.

