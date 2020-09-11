MK Lapid: Netanyahu should include a meeting with Joe Biden on itinerary

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has sharply criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for leaving out a meeting with Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden from his itinerary on his forthcoming trip to Washington, for the signing of a peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

The premier and other senior government figures are expected to fly out to the United States next week.

"Netanyahu's declining to meet with Joe Biden on his trip to the U.S. is contrary to the long-standing practise of Israeli leaders, and causes political harm as well as a damaging widening of the rift between Israel and the Democratic party," Lapid said.