Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20 'Rapists don't deserve bridges' sign posted on Rehavam Ze'evi bridge Unknown individuals hung a sign on the Rehavam Ze'evi bridge that read, "Rapists don't deserve bridges." The sign was placed after a left-wing activist was questioned regarding his hanging of a "rapist" sign on the bridge.