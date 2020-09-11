|
Elul 22, 5780 , 11/09/20
Israeli TV networks won't send reporters to Washington
Israel’s three main television channels – Kan 11, Keshet 12 and Reshet 13 – decided against sending reporters from Israel to Washington ahead of the signing ceremony of the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates.
The decision was made in light of the fact that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his family will fly separately from the plane that will bring the Israeli delegation to Washington.
