10:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Elul 11, 5780 , 31/08/20 Signing of Israel-UAE treaty to be in Washington in next few weeks Cabinet secretary Tzahi Braverman has announced that the official signing of the Israel-United Arab Emirates treaty will take place in Washington DC in a few weeks' time.