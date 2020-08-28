Shinzo Abe: I cannot regret enough failing to sign peace treaty with Russia

At the press conference during which he announced his resignation due to ill health, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed his regret at not having attained several important policy goals.

"I cannot regret enough leaving office without finishing off the projects I had embarked on, such as signing a peace treaty with Russia," Abe said, as quoted by the Nikkei Asian Review. He also said how much it pained him that he had failed to secure the return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

Japan is still officially at war with Russia in the absence of a treaty to formally end Second World War hostilities. Negotiations have been proceeding slowly in recent years over four islands claimed by both sides of the conflict. Tokyo argues that what it calls the Northern Territories were seized by Russia and should be returned; Russia calls the islands the Southern Kurils and claims they were acquired legitimately.